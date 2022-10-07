Activist Ian Cameron has slammed police minister Bheki Cele and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu for “misleading” tourists into believing they are safe in SA after the murder of a German national.
The 67-year-old German tourist was fatally shot this week on Numbi Road near the Numbi gate of the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga.
Police took in three people for questioning regarding the murder of the man, who was driving in a vehicle ferrying three other passengers.
The province recorded 11 common robbery incidents involving tourists from April to June.
Addressing media, Sisulu assured tourists SA was safe and said only three tourists had died in the country in 27 years.
She said the murder near Kruger Park was not a true representation of the safety of the country.
Cele said a long-term solution is needed to safeguard communities and tourists.
“We have no doubt if this approach is widely adopted, it will go a long way in ensuring the space for criminals targeting visitors to our shores is squeezed and ultimately shut,” he said.
Activist Ian Cameron takes on Cele and Sisulu for ‘misleading’ tourists about their safety in SA
Reporter
Image: Ian Cameron/Twitter
In a video shared online, Cameron accused the ministers of not doing enough to protect and serve the public and said they misled tourists into believing they were safe in SA.
The leader of Action Society in Gugulethu labelled them liars.
“I don’t know in which SA Lindiwe Sisulu and Bheki Cele live, but their lies about SA being a safe place for tourists astounds me. Why do they speak out now when ordinary South Africans face bloodshed every day.
“In the past 24-hours minister Lindiwe Sisulu told the world SA is a safe place to visit. Minister, I don’t know which SA you live in but in the one we live in, three people are murdered every hour and 71 per day,” said Cameron.
“Minister Bheki Cele, or rather your police service, we are sick of it because you keep sending public order police members to go and keep communities calm in case they want to protest because of crime.”
Cameron questioned why Cele was not on the ground “kicking down doors” to find and lock up murderers and gangsters “instead of putting on a show for the world and making empty promises”.
“It’s a disgrace that you can lie the way you do to the rest of the world for the sake of saving face, and probably money in the future, because when ordinary people are killed in this country, you don’t care.”
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni lambasted murderers undermining the country's tourism efforts, saying law enforcement must leave no stone unturned.
“Some of us work very hard and smart to promote tourism. And murderers undermine our efforts. Law enforcement must leave no stone unturned to bring these murderers and economic saboteurs to book. Annoying,” he said.
TimesLIVE
