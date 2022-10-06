×

News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the Women Economic Assembly

By TimesLIVE - 06 October 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday addressing the Women Economic Assembly.

The assembly aims to bring about collaboration with organisations from the public and private sectors to make sure SA's 40% preferential procurement from women-owned businesses becomes a reality.

TimesLIVE

 

