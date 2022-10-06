Rotary steps up to provide ablution block for youth centre

Rotary district governor Gavin Jepson visited the Algoa Bay Rotary Club on Tuesday and witnessed the progress of a project at the Khayalethu Youth Centre for boys in Kragga Kamma Road.
The Rotary District 9370 covers Lesotho, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the larger part of the Eastern Cape.
The Algoa Bay Rotary Club partnered with three clubs from Germany and one from the US to get the project off the ground.
This collaboration and collective fundraising project made possible the building of an ablution block and change rooms next to the hall for the boys and visitors at the Khayalethu Youth Centre.
The ACVV Khayalethu Youth Centre was started in 1996 after a need was identified for a permanent alternative for boys living on the streets.
Khayalethu means “our home” and that is what the centre tries to provide for up to 35 former street children.
The centre aims to prepare these boys physically, emotionally and intellectually to become responsible and functional members of society.
The boys are taken off the streets, away from a life of crime, abuse and poverty and given another chance to reach their full potential.
Two programmes are aimed at the overall development and growth of the younger and the older groups.
The one for the younger group offers developmental initiatives focusing on health, hygiene and nutrition, sports, schooling,l community service, arts, culture, spiritual guidance, therapy, life skills training sessions and family reunification.
The older group, when they have finished with formal schooling and have reached the age of 18, are allowed them to experience the skills they need to find work and to cope with independent living.
They can stay for up to two 2 years, depending on theiriIndividual development plan.
Administration, life skills training, preparation for employment, looking for apprenticeship opportunities and entry level employment and obtaining a driver’s licence make up the rest of the programme.
