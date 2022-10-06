Running out of ways to keep the little ones entertained this school holiday? Then look no further.
From strawberry picking to arts and crafts and more, here are some ideas for you.
Pick your own strawberries at Mooihoek Strawberry Farm and Berry Barn daily during the school holidays (except for Sundays).
The cost is between R40 and R60 for an empty tub to fill with the delicious, sweet fruit.
Food, drinks and soft serve ice-cream will also be available at the kiosk next to the strawberry fields.
Join Funky Frogs at the Moffett on Main Lifestyle Centre for unlimited playtime this holiday at only R60 a child.
Parents can order some eats from the coffee bar while they wait.
Homeleigh Farm Yard off Kragga Kamma Road will keep kiddies entertained along with some fresh air with options to feed the animals, tractor rides and pony rides.
A Peace of Art in Walmer will get those creative juices flowing with set activities from 10am to 12pm, or 2pm to 4pm on weekdays.
The cost of each activity is between R100 and R150. Bring extra money for the tuck shop.
Bookings are essential.
Work off that extra energy at Gravity Indoor Trampoline Park.
The park is running a holiday special of R160 for two hours of play from Monday to Sunday, or buy one hour and get the second free on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and many other great offers.
Bloom Studio is open every Saturday to children aged six to 10 for an acrylic-themed painting lesson on a stretched canvas between 9.30 and 11.30am.
For more information and bookings, contact Lauren on 072-233-2060.
There is a Holiday Club @ Smartie Kids every weekday until Friday October 17 between 8am and 12pm.
Open to children aged between two and eight years old, the cost is R90.
Children will get to make a special craft to take home with them.
Contact Linda on 082-776-1065 to book.
Plenty to keep little ones entertained this holiday
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
