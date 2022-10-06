No mercy as 127 fines issued in three hours during road safety blitz
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 06 October 2022
It took only three hours for officials at a roadblock in Humewood on Wednesday morning to dish out 127 fines and effect eight arrests for various road and traffic violations.
The roadblocks, set up at some of the city’s accident hotspots since Tuesday, are in line with Transport Month, with the theme “Pedestrian Safety First”...
No mercy as 127 fines issued in three hours during road safety blitz
It took only three hours for officials at a roadblock in Humewood on Wednesday morning to dish out 127 fines and effect eight arrests for various road and traffic violations.
The roadblocks, set up at some of the city’s accident hotspots since Tuesday, are in line with Transport Month, with the theme “Pedestrian Safety First”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics