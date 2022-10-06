“Upon arrival at around 3.40pm in Victoria Road, (police) found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body,” Western Cape police said in a statement on Thursday. “Further inspection of the surrounding area indicated the body of a second unknown man who also sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.
“The possibility that the motive can be taxi-related cannot be ruled out and will be investigated.
“Camps Bay police are investigating two counts of murder,” the statement said.
A source close to the preliminary investigation said the two suspects were driving a white Toyota Tazz and are believed to have been targeting a rival taxi driver. They fired 11 rounds before fleeing in the direction of Hout Bay.
TimesLIVE
Two people killed in brazen attack
No arrests yet in fatal Camps Bay shootings, taxi link being probed
Senior reporter
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Western Cape police are investigating a possible link between taxi rivalry and a brazen fatal shooting in Camps Bay on Wednesday afternoon.
Two people were killed during what appears to have been a targeted hit on a taxi driver.
The second victim may have been an innocent bystander, hit by a stray bullet — though police said the circumstances still need to be investigated.
“Upon arrival at around 3.40pm in Victoria Road, (police) found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body,” Western Cape police said in a statement on Thursday. “Further inspection of the surrounding area indicated the body of a second unknown man who also sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.
“The possibility that the motive can be taxi-related cannot be ruled out and will be investigated.
“Camps Bay police are investigating two counts of murder,” the statement said.
A source close to the preliminary investigation said the two suspects were driving a white Toyota Tazz and are believed to have been targeting a rival taxi driver. They fired 11 rounds before fleeing in the direction of Hout Bay.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics