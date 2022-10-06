NMU hailed for its efforts in resolving ocean ills
By Guy Rogers - 06 October 2022
Collaborative science is the only way we are going to meet the massive challenges facing the oceans today — and the work under way at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is a great example of the way forward, the British high commission said on Wednesday.
Speaking virtually at an international oceans workshop at NMU, British high commissioner Antony Phillipson said interdisciplinary multi-country studies were key to understanding and resolving marine threats...
