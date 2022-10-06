Nelson Mandela Bay metro moves to decrease tariff for high water users
By Andisa Bonani - 06 October 2022
With Nelson Mandela Bay’s ballooning debtors’ book sitting at R9.6bn, the municipality wants to drop the water tariffs for residents who use more than nine kilolitres a month down a notch in the hope that municipal accounts will be settled.
The decision to raise the tariff from Part C to D for residents who use more than 9kl a month was made at a council meeting in June, which was supported by the ANC and DA...
