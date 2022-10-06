×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro moves to decrease tariff for high water users

By Andisa Bonani - 06 October 2022

With Nelson Mandela Bay’s ballooning debtors’ book sitting at R9.6bn, the municipality wants to drop the water tariffs for residents who use more than nine kilolitres a month down a notch in the hope that municipal accounts will be settled.

The decision to raise the tariff from Part C to D for residents who use more than 9kl a month was made at a council meeting in June, which was supported by the ANC and DA...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read