Mogoeng and his wife to embark on 'spiritual journey' in Israel

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and his wife Mmaphefo arrived in Israel on Thursday where they are to embark on a spiritual journey during the Feast of Tabernacles, said the SA Friends of Israel (SAFI).
The Feast of Tabernacles is the yearly pilgrimage that marks the completion of the harvest. It is celebrated by Jews across the globe, this year from October 9-16.
While he was chief justice, Mogoeng found himself under censure for comments he made during a webinar on Israel in 2020. In March last year, Mogoeng was ordered by the Judicial Conduct Committee to apologise for, and retract, pro-Israel comments he made during the webinar.
It ordered him to apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy through his utterances in the online seminar hosted by The Jerusalem Post on June 23 2020.
SAFI, a movement that promotes dialogue between the South African Jewish community and the broader South African faith, cultural, political and civil society community, said the festival is celebrated from October 9-16. SAFI said as part of his tour, Mogoeng will visit a number of religious and spiritual sites from the Bible.
“He will also have the chance to meet the diverse citizens from Israel's various ethnic and religious communities, and have a chance to experience the country’s democratic institutions first-hand,” SAFI said.
It said the tour will include engaging Israeli experts in areas such as agriculture to learn more about possible Israeli solutions to SA's challenges.
He is set to meet a number of globally prominent figures who will also be attending events around the Feast of the Tabernacle celebrations hosted by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), SAFI said.
ICEJ is a Christian Zionist organisation based in Jerusalem. It says it represents Christians around the world who stand with Israel and the Jewish people based on biblical principles and promises.
SAFI said the festival is celebrated by an increasing number of Christians, many of whom make an effort to be in Israel during this time.
“Mogoeng will be joining thousands of Christians who are travelling from more than 70 nations to join in the celebrations in Israel,” it said.
SAFI said during his tenure as chief justice, Mogoeng was viciously attacked for his Christian faith by those who wished to silence him.
“In undergoing this trip to Israel, Mogoeng will have the opportunity to see Israel’s democratic vibrancy for himself, which respects religious freedom and promotes tolerance, coexistence and peace.
“We pray that his visit will be inspiring and successful, and that many others will follow in his footsteps to help build bridges of peace and prosperity between the two societies.”
TimesLIVE
