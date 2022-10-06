Helenvale woman celebrates birthday with party for children
By Zamandulo Malonde - 06 October 2022
Two best friends from Helenvale braved the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to run a soup kitchen to feed the needy and collect essential toiletries to donate to them.
Now, two years later, Rumain Jantjies, 25, is still as passionate about the cause and plans to celebrate her birthday by throwing a party for young children from financially disadvantaged backgrounds in November. snext month...
