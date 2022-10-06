Gqeberha boy, 5, slept on lap of murdered mother
Child believed mother was just sleeping after gunmen storm Motherwell home
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 06 October 2022
For one whole night, a five-year-old boy sat on his mother’s lap, thinking she was just sleeping and would wake up soon.
The reality was far worse — the woman had been shot in the head and was already dead. ..
