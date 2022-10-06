‘Crowbar group’ suspects face multiple housebreaking charges
Five in court in connection with at least 42 incidents during a lucrative robbery spree in Gqeberha
Premium
By Devon Koen - 06 October 2022
From bedding to Rolex watches, firearms and foreign currency, everything was fair game for five alleged bandits, dubbed the “crowbar group”, who are accused of operating an illegal racketeering enterprise behind at least 42 housebreakings in and around Gqeberha.
The men appeared briefly in the city’s high court on Thursday for the crimes they allegedly committed during March and September 2019...
‘Crowbar group’ suspects face multiple housebreaking charges
Five in court in connection with at least 42 incidents during a lucrative robbery spree in Gqeberha
From bedding to Rolex watches, firearms and foreign currency, everything was fair game for five alleged bandits, dubbed the “crowbar group”, who are accused of operating an illegal racketeering enterprise behind at least 42 housebreakings in and around Gqeberha.
The men appeared briefly in the city’s high court on Thursday for the crimes they allegedly committed during March and September 2019...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics