Young Missionvale dancers qualify for national ballroom champs despite financial challenges
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 05 October 2022
When a group of young Missionvale dancers qualified to compete in the interprovincial ballroom dancing championships in Komani in September, one of their biggest challenges was securing funding for attire and accommodation.
But those challenges only put a pep in their step as they qualified for the next round in Cape Town this weekend...
Young Missionvale dancers qualify for national ballroom champs despite financial challenges
When a group of young Missionvale dancers qualified to compete in the interprovincial ballroom dancing championships in Komani in September, one of their biggest challenges was securing funding for attire and accommodation.
But those challenges only put a pep in their step as they qualified for the next round in Cape Town this weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics