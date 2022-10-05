Vehicle tracker puts accused at murder scene
Electronic records show suspects were allegedly together before, during and after killing of soldier
Premium
By Devon Koen - 05 October 2022
Detailed car tracker reports from the vehicle driven by one of the men alleged to have killed SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officer Phumza Skade, was presented to the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.
The reports set out the movements of the men before the mother of two was shot twice in the head...
