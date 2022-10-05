×

Serial housebreaker on parole dies after holding up a pensioner

By TimesLIVE - 05 October 2022
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of an intruder allegedly armed with a knife. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A knife-wielding prison parolee was shot dead, allegedly by a 70-year-old pensioner, after he broke into a home in Mpumalanga.

Joseph Vilakazi, 39, was previously linked to rape and house robbery cases, about 14 housebreaking and theft cases and assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

He had been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment and was out on parole.

The circumstances around the fatal shooting are under investigation.

Mdhluli said Vilakazi was allegedly found inside a farmhouse which had been ransacked in Hendrina on Sunday evening.

“Police were informed the couple returned home from an outing. On their arrival at about 6.30pm, as they opened the door, they were accosted by an intruder armed with a knife.

“The alleged suspect was shot by the 70-year-old man.

“Vilakazi is said to have tried to escape through an upstairs window and sustained further injuries.”

The elderly couple was treated for shock after the ordeal.

Mdhluli said: “Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and the docket will thereafter be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision.”

TimesLIVE

