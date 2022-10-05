PR students to participate in ‘speed-networking’ event

Second-year public relations students at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) will be participating in a “speed-networking” activity on Friday in the hopes of finding their dream internship match.
The inaugural Public Relations Student and Industry Matchmaking Event will take place at the university’s Indoor Sport Centre.
The event is being hosted by the media and communication department in an effort to bring industry opportunities closer to the university’s senior PR diploma students, who, for the most or some part of their studies over the past two to three years, have been receiving online teaching.
“While we are proud of the agility with which our department’s students and staff adapted to online platforms, we look forward to this in-person event to give our PR students a taste of the working world of networking and interaction,” media and communication department head Dr Janelle Vermaak-Griessel said.
Current second-year students who in 2023 — their final year of the PR management diploma — require an eight-month work-based internship, will be participating.
“The Covid-19 pandemic made it more challenging for our students to gain access to internships and we look forward to our students once again accessing these wonderful practical work experiences in Nelson Mandela Bay,” PR management diploma co-ordinator Dr Vuyelwa Jacobs said.
“The interns often prove to be highly valuable to PR companies and NGOs as they assist with various marketing and communication tasks, and bring fresh ideas to the organisation.”
The guest speaker for the event is PR guru Michelle Brown.
Brown is an alumnus of NMU and has owned her own PR and events management company, Brown’s PR, for the past 34 years.
Brown has titled her talk “Unlocking Lockdown: Lessons learnt in the PR/Events Industry”.
“For me, the importance of human interaction, face-to-face contact, was something we missed during the hard lockdown,” she said.
“And, while virtual engagement was amazing, and online communication was upped a few notches, the return of actually seeing someone across a desk, over a cup of coffee, or at a boardroom table, remains priceless.”
HeraldLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
