Ngcukaitobi SC appointed to the JSC
Carol Steinberg SC appointed to represent advocates profession
Image: File/ Kevin Sutherland
Senior counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has been appointed to judicial service commission by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He will be one of four people appointed to constitutional body that interviews an recommends candidates for judicial appointment and promotion.
A presidential minute signed October 4 said that the president designated Ngcukaitobi to the commission with immediate effect.
This, "after consulting with the leaders of all the parties in the National Assembly," said the minute. Ngcukaitobi will replace Doris Tshepe.
TimesLive reported on Monday that Ramaphosa had written to the leaders of political parties informing them of his intention to appoint Ngcukaitobi on September 22.
“Advocate Ngcukaitobi has been practising since 2010 and was conferred with senior counsel status in 2020," said the letter, adding that the replacement of Ms Tshepe was "occasioned by her appointment as a competition commissioner effective from September 2022.”
Another new face on the JSC is Carol Steinberg SC who has been appointed as one of the members designated to represent the advocates' profession. Steinberg took silk in 2021.
She will alternate with Jenny Cane SC as one of the advocates profession's representatives, along with Kameshni Pillay SC.
