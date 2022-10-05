JUST IN | Three young children witness double murder in Motherwell

Gqeberha police have implemented a 72-hour activation plan following the murder of a husband and wife in their Motherwell home on Monday night.
It is alleged that Zimkita Takuta and her husband, Siyabulela, both 34, were in their home in Bikana Street when one or more suspects came into the house and shot them.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said reports indicate that Takuta was watching TV with her five-year-old son and his two cousins, aged five and seven, when the culprits came into the house and shot her in the head.
“The suspects then went to the bedroom to find Siyabulela and shot him several times,” Naidu said.
The three children and another adult relative, believed to be mentally challenged, remained in the house until the following morning at 10am when the cousins’ mother came to fetch them.
That is when the police were notified of the incident.
Naidu said the Gqeberha branch of the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team were investigating two counts of murder.
The motive for the violent attack is yet to be determined.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact detective Captain Monde Sitole on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
