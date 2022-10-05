A woman from Ireland has been arrested in the Free State by the Hawks, acting on an Interpol warrant.
She is wanted in connection with a 2014 double murder in Dublin.
The 42-year-old* is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said information about her location was received on September 28. This was followed up on and she was arrested in Pellissier, Bloemfontein, on Tuesday.
The Irish Sun newspaper described the victims as the woman's “best friends” Eoin O'Connor and Anthony Keegan. Their bodies were found wrapped in plastic sheeting and buried in a shallow grave.
She reportedly fled the country with her South African boyfriend after the murders, the report said. Neville van der Westhuizen was later sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment in Durban for the murder of a teenager in 2017.
* While SA authorities did not name the suspect, they listed the names of the murder victims.
Irishwoman on the run for eight years after double murder arrested in Bloemfontein
