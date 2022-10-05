‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to appeal ‘Kill the Boer’ ruling

EFF leader Julius Malema has reacted to AfriForum’s leave to appeal application against the Dubul’ ibhunu (Kill the Boer) ruling, saying he will again defeat the lobby group.
The Equality Court on Tuesday granted AfriForum an opportunity to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge its judgment on the “Kill the Boer” hate speech case against Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
AfriForum campaign officer Ernst van Zyl said the case was of “great importance”, saying a message must be sent loud and clear that chants inciting violence are unacceptable and will have consequences.
“Today’s decision is only a single step forward in AfriForum’s great fight against the incitement of violence against farmers and minority groups. We will do everything in our power to ensure we defeat this dangerous, hateful behaviour,” said Van Zyl.
In a social media post, Malema said he was looking forward to his day in court.
“I’m happy you took my advice and fired your incompetent first lawyer. I’m going defeat you again boys. Bafana ba makgowa (white boys), AfriForum,” he said.
In August, the court ruled the chant “Kill the Boer” was not hate speech.
Handing down judgment, judge Edwin Molahlehi said AfriForum failed to show the lyrics incite violence and are prohibited by the Equality Act.
Molahlehi said objective evaluation does not constitute hate speech.
“It is not in dispute that a song is a form of hate speech, but AfriForum has failed to show the lyrics of the song are based on prohibited grounds in the Equality Act. They have failed to show the song incites violence.
“The objective evaluation does not constitute hate speech but rather has to be protected under freedom of speech. AfriForum failed to prove the song constitutes hate speech. The matter is dismissed,” said Molahlehi.
