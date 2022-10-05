Hankey Congregational Church overcomes adversity to celebrate 200 years
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 05 October 2022
After surviving the great flood in 1971, forced removals due to the Group Areas Act, and severe droughts, the Hankey Congregational Church will celebrate its milestone 200th anniversary at the weekend.
Lifelong congregant Martin Windvogel said the church was established on the recommendation of missionary Dr John Phillip...
Hankey Congregational Church overcomes adversity to celebrate 200 years
After surviving the great flood in 1971, forced removals due to the Group Areas Act, and severe droughts, the Hankey Congregational Church will celebrate its milestone 200th anniversary at the weekend.
Lifelong congregant Martin Windvogel said the church was established on the recommendation of missionary Dr John Phillip...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics