Digital tracking set to cut down abuse of municipal vehicles
By Herald Reporter - 05 October 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fleet management is gearing up to go digital after municipal vehicles have been abused by officials for years.
The municipality has appointed Macrocomm to give the department a digital makeover...
Digital tracking set to cut down abuse of municipal vehicles
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fleet management is gearing up to go digital after municipal vehicles have been abused by officials for years.
The municipality has appointed Macrocomm to give the department a digital makeover...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics