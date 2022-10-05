×

News

Digital tracking set to cut down abuse of municipal vehicles

By Herald Reporter - 05 October 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fleet management is gearing up to go digital after municipal vehicles have been abused by officials for years. 

The municipality has appointed Macrocomm to give the department a digital makeover...

