Police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Fannie Masemola are expected to visit Mpumalanga on Wednesday as they intensify the investigation into the fatal shooting of a German tourist near White River in Mpumalanga on Monday.
Mbombela police are investigating a murder case and have launched a search for three suspects.
The police ministry said Cele and Masemola would visit the crime scene.
SA National Parks confirmed to TimesLIVE that the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate has been identified as a hotspot for crime after other incidents in the past.
The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism has offered a R50,000 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators.
TimesLIVE
Cele to visit crime scene after German tourist was fatally shot
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
