×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Water restrictions in Gauteng metros as Rand Water storage drops to 38%

By TimesLIVE - 04 October 2022
Stage 2 water restrictions are being implemented in line with a Rand Water notification to Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. File image
Stage 2 water restrictions are being implemented in line with a Rand Water notification to Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. File image
Image: Dinuka Liyanawatte

Stage 2 water restrictions are being implemented in Tshwane in line with a Rand Water notification to the capital city and two other Gauteng metros: Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The City of Tshwane said water consumption had increased significantly in the past two weeks, resulting in a decline in Rand Water’s overall reservoir storage capacity from 52% to 38%.

“This necessitated Rand Water to implement, with immediate effect, stage 2 (30%) restrictions on several high-consuming customer meters within each municipality to reduce consumption.”

The restrictions are to ensure overall reservoir storage capacity is restored to 60%.

Stage 2 water restrictions mean no irrigation or watering of gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation systems. Cleaning driveways or patios is also prohibited with immediate effect.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read