Tito Mboweni gets his R19,000 back after hackers raid his bank account

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni says he got his R19,000 back after his bank account was allegedly raided on Saturday night.

Mboweni said the money was taken from his cheque account.

Speaking to the Sowetan, he said he noticed someone had hacked into his account about 7pm.

“Somebody hacked into my cheque account and started taking money out. I noticed this around 7pm. My banking app informs me when there are transactions in my account. So there were transactions that had nothing to do with me,” said Mboweni.

Mboweni said his bank was investigating the incident and he didn’t see the need to open a case with the police.

“This is a banking matter. It is being dealt with by the bank. The bank has its own fraud squad and they are dealing with that. Let’s leave the matter there,” he said.

In an update, Mboweni disclosed the money was taken out of his Standard Bank account.

He said the bank resolved the issue and he received his money.

“ Standard Bank sorted that problem. No money lost. I am good. But these criminals... Extraordinary,” said Mboweni.