Terblanche rearrested for allegedly conspiring to kill co-accused
Premium
By Devon Koen and Kathryn Kimberley - 04 October 2022
Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s small victory to have his bail application based on new facts heard was short-lived when he was rearrested on Tuesday — this time for allegedly conspiring to kill his co-accused...
Terblanche rearrested for allegedly conspiring to kill co-accused
Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s small victory to have his bail application based on new facts heard was short-lived when he was rearrested on Tuesday — this time for allegedly conspiring to kill his co-accused...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics