Cosatu has not taken a resolution to “dump the ANC”, the federation's newly elected general secretary Solly Phetoe told the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) on the first day of its national general council meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
“There was no discussion about Cosatu dumping the ANC, but there was a discussion around intensifying a reconfigured alliance,” Phetoe said at meeting at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
“We want to confirm taking a resolution to support the party to contest the elections in 2024.
“I want to clarify Cosatu is not against the SA Communist Party (SACP) contesting the elections. What the congress and delegates were saying is allow us time to process, to consult and convene the consultative progress as we presented our midterm review, and then we come back and convene a special congress.”
Phetoe made the remarks during Cosatu’s message of support at the meeting, which is expected to be addressed by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and SACP secretary Solly Mapaila.
TimesLIVE
No talk of 'dumping' the ANC yet, clarifies Cosatu
Presidency reporter
Image: File/ Thulani Mbele
TimesLIVE
