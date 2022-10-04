Missing stop sign cause of accident in Sherwood
Faded road markings and stolen traffic warnings a growing safety hazard in Bay
By Simtembile Mgidi - 04 October 2022
The vital need for stop signs in the metro was highlighted again on Sunday afternoon when a motorist wrecked his vehicle in Sherwood.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality confirmed that it had received numerous complaints of missing stop signs, but said that there was a supply shortfall...
