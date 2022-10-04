×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Marine scientists meet in Bay to tackle humanitarian crisis facing East Africa

By Guy Rogers - 04 October 2022

Marine scientists from around the world are meeting at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) this week to tackle the humanitarian crisis facing the east coast of Africa.

Tens of millions of people face potential famine as rising climate temperatures turn the once abundant western Indian Ocean into a blue desert and fisheries crash...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read