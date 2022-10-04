TimesLIVE has reliably learnt that Gauteng premier David Makhura is expected to resign on Tuesday.
Makhura resignation expected on Tuesday, Lesufi to take up reins as Gauteng premier
Image: GDE media
TimesLIVE has reliably learnt that Gauteng premier David Makhura is expected to resign on Tuesday.
The resignation is expected to come ahead of a meeting of the ANC provincial executive committee.
Makhura is set to be replaced by newly elected ANC chair in the province Panyaza Lesufi.
Lesufi's rise to top post is to happen at a special sitting scheduled by the Gauteng provincial legislature for Thursday afternoon.
TimesLIVE understands the ANC caucus in the provincial legislature will be briefed by the party’s leadership on the new developments ahead of Thursday's engagement.
The caucus is expected to be told how to vote during the election of a new premier at the legislature sitting this week.
The ANC in Gauteng will on Tuesday evening hold a provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting to iron out details about succession of the premiership. The structure is also expected to discuss whether Lesufi will bring changes to the executive council. Should the structure decide to go this route, the meeting will also discuss its preferred composition of the provincial cabinet.
Lesufi will also have to be replaced in his current role as education MEC.
Makhura’s departure comes after the PEC earlier this month decided to recall him.
PEC insiders at the time put up three names as a possible replacement for Makhura. Topping the list is Lesufi, followed by deputy provincial secretary Tasneem Motara and provincial working committee member Kedibone Diale.
A PEC insider at the time said Makhura had to be replaced as the party had to focus on the December elective conference and 2024 national general elections.
“The rationale is that we have started the process of going to conference and we don’t want to cloud ourselves with issues of premiership when we are busy running with BGMs [branch general meetings],” he said.
“We want to close this chapter and move forward.”
TimesLIVE
