Librarian accused of grooming children for sex
Boys lured to man’s home, aroused with pornography and offered money, court told
Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 October 2022
A librarian, accused of grooming young boys to perform sex acts on him after exposing them to pornography, said the allegations were malicious and an attempt to blackmail him.
Testifying in his own defence in the Gqeberha regional court on Monday, Romano Hendricks, 37, denied that the two alleged victims, 13 and 14, had ever been inside his Bethelsdorp home where the assaults allegedly took place...
Librarian accused of grooming children for sex
Boys lured to man’s home, aroused with pornography and offered money, court told
A librarian, accused of grooming young boys to perform sex acts on him after exposing them to pornography, said the allegations were malicious and an attempt to blackmail him.
Testifying in his own defence in the Gqeberha regional court on Monday, Romano Hendricks, 37, denied that the two alleged victims, 13 and 14, had ever been inside his Bethelsdorp home where the assaults allegedly took place...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics