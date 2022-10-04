Lengthy jail terms for four men who strangled a friend and his mother

The Pretoria high court on Monday sentenced four men who strangled their friend and his mother and put them in a bathtub full of water to lengthy jail terms.
Alex Hlumela Mashaba, 23, Silence Magata Thanysha, 25, and Koketso Malobi, 26, were each sentenced to two life imprisonment terms plus 15 years after they were convicted of two counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The murders were committed at The Orchards in Pretoria in 2019.
Lethabo Gift Ntsoane, 20, was sentenced to 25 years for each of two counts of murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently.
The four were convicted of killing Rorisong Given Matsene — who was friends with two of his killers, Mashaba and Ntsoane — and his mother Kgomotso Dorah Matsene.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Ntsoane came up with a plan to rob his friend’s house and approached the other three to help him.
“On July 23 2019, when Rorisang came home from school, the four came, strangled him, covered his head with plastic, tied it with a cable tie and put him in a bathtub full of water, and waited for his mother to come home and did the same to her,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
“They took her Renault Clio vehicle, a television set, sound system, laptop and cellphones.”
A witness testified that they sold the electronic appliances for R3,000 and the car for R10,000 and shared the money.
She said the bodies were discovered three days later by the daughter who, at the time of the murders, was at university.
“She told the court that because she could not reach her mother on the phone for a couple of days, she decided to go home. Upon arrival, she found her mother and brother dead,” Mahanjana said.
The four were arrested on August 4 and 5 2019. All four pleaded not guilty.
Mahanjana said in aggravation of sentence, prosecutor advocate Robert Molokoane asked the court to impose life sentences as the four showed no remorse, even though they were friends with one of the deceased.
“The judge agreed that Ntsoane showed no remorse for his offence — he even attended the funeral of the people he killed. He must count himself lucky because he was 17 years old at the time of the offence. However, he [the judge] was not persuaded to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for the other three men,” she said.
