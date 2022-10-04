Kleinskool family still waiting for RDP renovations after 10 years
By Yolanda Palezweni - 04 October 2022
A Kleinskool family has been waiting for 10 years for the Eastern Cape human settlements department to fix their demolished house after it was earmarked for the RDP housing rectification programme.
Mara Leeuwskieter, 53, said that after the house was demolished in 2011 she and her siblings had to find alternative accommodation...
