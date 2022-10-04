×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kleinskool family still waiting for RDP renovations after 10 years

By Yolanda Palezweni - 04 October 2022

A Kleinskool family has been waiting for 10 years for the Eastern Cape human settlements department to fix their demolished house after it was earmarked for the RDP housing rectification programme.

Mara Leeuwskieter, 53, said that after the house was demolished in 2011 she and her siblings had to find alternative accommodation...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read