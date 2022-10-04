High water demand during the heatwave is affecting Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers, the utility says, as it appeals to residents to reduce usage.
“Johannesburg Water's network in various parts of the city is severely strained due to high water demand (usage). The direct impact is extremely low levels within various reservoirs and towers,” it said in a statement on Tuesday morning.
The affected systems are:
- Commando system: affecting residents of Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill. All three systems are critically low to empty.
- Soweto systems: Eagle Nest, Glenvista and Naturena reservoirs are at critically low levels.
- Central systems: Crown Gardens and Alan Manor reservoirs are at critically low levels. Pumps supplying Crown Gardens tower have been isolated due to low reservoir levels.
- South Hills Tower is on bypass supply due to lower supply from Rand Water's Meyer's Hill reservoir.
Joburg Water said the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals are affected. Water is being provided through mobile tankers to the hospitals to sustain their supply.
Water is being provided to other affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers.
Joburg reservoirs 'critically low', residents urged to save water amid heatwave
Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph hospitals affected
