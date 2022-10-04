×

News

Innocent young Gqeberha mom killed in love spat shooting

By Riaan Marais - 04 October 2022

A quarrel between a jealous ex-boyfriend and a woman’s new lover ended in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of an innocent bystander in Arcadia on Sunday night.

Now a four-year-old boy must grow up without his mother after Ulandie Tshongwe, 25, was struck in the back by a stray bullet, and the community of Pepperbush Road has been left on edge. ..

