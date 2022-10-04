Fierce sea battle off Gqeberha nets perlemoen poaching suspects
Rangers open fire after occupants of rubber duck ram SANParks boat
By Guy Rogers - 04 October 2022
Dramatic scenes played out on the waters off Gqeberha as a suspected perlemoen poacher allegedly tossed his illegal loot overboard before ramming a SANParks marine ranger vessel, forcing the rangers to open fire.
Gqeberha police are now investigating a case of attempted murder against three suspected perlemoen poachers following the high-speed duel off the Swartkops River mouth during the early hours of Sunday morning...
