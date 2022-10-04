‘Dad told daughters it was their culture to be raped’
Girls, 13 and 15, repeatedly abused by 40-year-old, who invited neighbour to do the same, state alleges
Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 October 2022
After convincing his teenage daughters that it was part of their family culture and tradition, a 40-year-old Zimbabwean, who lives in Zwide, allegedly groomed and raped the two girls repeatedly between March 2020 and March 2021.
The 40-year-old then allegedly invited his neighbour to do the same...
