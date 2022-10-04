×

‘Dad told daughters it was their culture to be raped’

Girls, 13 and 15, repeatedly abused by 40-year-old, who invited neighbour to do the same, state alleges

Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 October 2022

After convincing his teenage daughters that it was part of their family culture and tradition, a 40-year-old Zimbabwean, who lives in Zwide, allegedly groomed and raped the two girls repeatedly between March 2020 and March 2021.

The 40-year-old then allegedly invited his neighbour to do the same...

