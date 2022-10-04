Brainy ideas rewarded with bursaries to Rhodes
By Zamandulo Malonde - 04 October 2022
Ten pupils from six Nelson Mandela Bay schools will represent the Eastern Cape in the national leg of the Eskom Expo For Young Scientists after stellar performances at the regional expo in August.
Of the 10 budding scientists, three have each secured a Rhodes University scholarship towards the first year of their studies in any science-related course at the institution. ..
