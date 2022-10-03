×

News

Young lioness put down after capture

By TimesLIVE - 03 October 2022
The 18-month-old lioness escaped on September 23 and was captured and euthanised on October 1. File photo.
The 18-month-old lioness escaped on September 23 and was captured and euthanised on October 1. File photo.
Image: Nadine Dreyer 

A lioness on the loose for more than a week after escaping from a wildlife enclosure has been euthanised on capture.

She escaped on September 23 from the enclosure about 5km from Ventersburg towards Virginia in the Free State, said Sgt Mahlomola Kareli.

The 18-month-old lioness was spotted late on Saturday night next to the enclosure.

“Attempts were made for a successful capture. However, she had to be put down,” said Kareli.

A local farmer reported 15 pigs had been killed at his farm.

An investigation is under way to establish whether they were attacked by the lioness.

TimesLIVE

 

