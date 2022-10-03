Provinicial police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said he is a constable attached to the police Rapid Railway Unit.
WATCH | ‘Drunk’ cop on soccer pitch faces disciplinary hangover
Image: Elvis Ntombela
The police officer dancing on the soccer pitch at Orlando Stadium at the weekend is due to face a departmental disciplinary process for “improper conduct in a public place”.
A video clip of the beaming officer encouraging cheers from the crowd has been widely shared on social media before he is escorted off the pitch without incident.
