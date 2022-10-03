VIDEO | Emotional funeral for Motherwell gang-rape victim
Tribute paid to Zenizole Vena, 15, who was allegedly turned away by clinic after ordeal

By Zamandulo Malonde - 03 October 2022
Emotional scenes played out in Motherwell on Saturday when hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to 15-year-old rape victim Zenizole Vena.
Zenizole, who had allegedly been held hostage and gang-raped last month, managed to escape, only to allegedly be turned away from a local clinic and told to first go to a police station where she later died..
