VIDEO | Emotional funeral for Motherwell gang-rape victim

Tribute paid to Zenizole Vena, 15, who was allegedly turned away by clinic after ordeal

By Zamandulo Malonde - 03 October 2022

Emotional scenes played out in Motherwell on Saturday when hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to 15-year-old rape victim Zenizole Vena.

Zenizole, who had allegedly been held hostage and gang-raped last month, managed to escape, only to allegedly be turned away from a local clinic and told to first go to a police station where she later died..

