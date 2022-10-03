×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Swartkops Primary celebrates 105 years

By Zamandulo Malonde - 03 October 2022

Established in 1917 as a whites-only school, Swartkops Primary has come a long way in terms of transformation and now caters for more than 600 pupils from Swartkops and surrounding townships.

On Friday, pupils and teachers celebrated the school’s 105th birthday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read