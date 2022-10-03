Suspects make off with duvet cover filled with clothing

Excellent teamwork by police members in Nelson Mandela Bay resulted in the swift arrest of three alleged business robbery suspects, and the recovery of stolen property on Sunday morning.
According to police information, at about 11am on Sunday, two suspects entered a retail clothing store at a busy shopping mall in Sherwood, pretending to be customers.
“As the complainant went to the back of the store to fetch a pair of shoes for the ‘customer’, he was followed by a suspect who pulled out a firearm,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
“Four more suspects entered the shop with firearms and demanded the keys to the shop and safe.
“Three of the employees were taken to the back of the shop while the suspects ransacked it.
“The stolen clothing was shoved into a duvet cover and dragged out the shop as they fled.”
She said an observant police official, who was on duty at the mall, had spotted the fleeing suspects dragging the stuffed duvet and immediately alerted his colleagues via the 10111 call centre.
The suspects fled in a silver VW Polo and a silver Kia.
“A description of the vehicles was circulated and immediately police officers from surrounding stations and units began the hunt for the vehicles.
“Kabega Park police members were the first to spot the vehicles, but lost them as they sped off on the N2 towards New Brighton.
“Backup vehicles were nearby and Mount Road and Gqeberha K9 police units were informed that a silver VW Polo had been found abandoned on the N2 freeway towards Cotswold.”
She said residents in the area had directed the members towards Hammerkop Street in Cotswold extension.
One suspect jumped the fence into a yard and was arrested.
Two more who were hiding in the bushes were chased out and apprehended by K9, Diesel.
“No firearm was recovered, but various items of the stolen clothing were found in the boot of the car.”
The estimated value of the stolen property is R200,000. The Polo was impounded for further investigation.
The three suspects, aged between 25 and 35, were detained on charges of business robbery and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Suspects make off with duvet cover filled with clothing
Image: SUPPLIED
