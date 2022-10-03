Suspected perlemoen poachers arrested after trying to ram SANParks boat
By Guy Rogers - 03 October 2022
A suspected perlemoen poacher who tried to ram a SANParks marine ranger vessel off the Swartkops River mouth on Sunday is being investigated for attempted murder.
The incident occurred as the rangers tried to block the group who were allegedly returning from a night-time poaching spree...
