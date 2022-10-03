×

Rugby legend laid to rest with laughter, fond memories

By Riaan Marais - 03 October 2022

The Weis Memorial Church was packed to the rafters with political figures and sporting officials from across the country when they came together in Schauderville to pay their last respects to ANC stalwart and rugby legend Harold Wilson.

Hundreds of friends and family members mingled with top management from the SA Rugby Union (Saru), as well as high ranking officials from various political parties, as they laid to rest 93-year-old Wilson, who died in September after a long illness...

