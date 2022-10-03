Pit bull attacks Animal Welfare staffer
Swift action saves life of fellow worker after second Bay incident in six day

By Riaan Marais - 03 October 2022
A Gqeberha animal handler with cerebral palsy is recovering in hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull at the Animal Welfare Society’s (AWS) shelter.
Quick thinking by the AWS vet and staff saved Matthew Murray’s life after the adult male cross pit bull grabbed hold of the 26-year-old, severely damaging his left arm and severing one of his main arteries in the process...
