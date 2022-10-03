Mystery surrounds the death of a Hogsback couple whose bodies were found inside their home on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the police were called to a house in Main Street at about 9.40am, where they found the bodies of the couple, aged 50 and 66, inside.
Their hands and feet were bound, but they had no visible injuries.
“Upon further investigation, police members found that the kitchen door had been forced opened.
“A case of house robbery and two cases of murder are under investigation,” Mawisa said.
She said a postmortem would be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Hogsback police on 045-962-1030, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Mystery surrounds murder of Hogsback couple
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
