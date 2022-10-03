×

News

Motherwell man in court for brother’s murder

By Riaan Marais - 03 October 2022
A 32-year-old man appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stabbing his older brother to death
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A 32-year-old man appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly stabbing his brother to death.

Anele Mdala was arrested during the early hours of Saturday morning after his brother, Mthobeli, 35, died at the Motherwell Health Centre on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mthobeli was taken to the medical centre with a knife wound shortly after an argument between the brothers, at their home in Mgwalana Street, turned violent.

Mthobeli died at the centre shortly after his arrival.

Mdala was arrested and charged with murder.

He will return to court next week for a formal bail application.

HeraldLIVE

 

