A 32-year-old man appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly stabbing his brother to death.
Anele Mdala was arrested during the early hours of Saturday morning after his brother, Mthobeli, 35, died at the Motherwell Health Centre on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mthobeli was taken to the medical centre with a knife wound shortly after an argument between the brothers, at their home in Mgwalana Street, turned violent.
Mthobeli died at the centre shortly after his arrival.
Mdala was arrested and charged with murder.
He will return to court next week for a formal bail application.
HeraldLIVE
Motherwell man in court for brother’s murder
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A 32-year-old man appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly stabbing his brother to death.
Anele Mdala was arrested during the early hours of Saturday morning after his brother, Mthobeli, 35, died at the Motherwell Health Centre on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mthobeli was taken to the medical centre with a knife wound shortly after an argument between the brothers, at their home in Mgwalana Street, turned violent.
Mthobeli died at the centre shortly after his arrival.
Mdala was arrested and charged with murder.
He will return to court next week for a formal bail application.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics