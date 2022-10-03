Kariega police arrested a 38-year-old man for suspected cable theft in Sellick Street on Saturday.
The Kariega K9 Unit had received a report of a person attempting to steal power cables on the roof of a building at about 9.45pm.
On arrival, Sergeant Vincent Upton and his dog, Razor, spotted the suspect and heard a loud bang as he attempted to pull the cables.
When Upton ordered the man to come down from the roof, he jumped off the 3m high roof and tried to flee into an alley.
The damage caused to the cabling is about R5,000.
The man was charged with attempted theft of cables and malicious damage to property.
He will appear in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Man bust trying to steal cables off roof
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
