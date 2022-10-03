Gqeberha businessman in court for tax fraud

A Gqeberha company director has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the taxman of more than R4.7m by fabricating invoices and bank statements.
Sipho Tys appeared in the city’s commercial crimes court last week and was released on bail of R5,000.
The case was postponed to October 12 for Tys to apply for Legal Aid SA representation.
According to the charge sheet, Tys is the sole member of Lisolanele Trading Enterprises CC, which first had its business premises in Walmer and moved to Motherwell in March 2019.
The company was registered at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for VAT with an allocated VAT reference number on the Sars e-Filing system.
Lisolanele Trading has a Standard Bank account, with Tys the only signatory with access to the account.
The VAT201 return is a declaration made by a vendor at the end of every tax period to reflect the VAT that has been charged to supplies, for which the vendor is liable to declare output tax, and the amounts it is entitled to deduct as input tax.
VAT payable or refundable must be equal to the difference between total output tax and total input tax.
This amount is automatically calculated on the VAT201 declaration.
“To receive refunds from Sars, the accused, using e-filing, submitted fraudulent claims,” the charge sheet states.
“To substantiate the claims, the accused fabricated invoices and bank statements.”
During the period of investigation, Tys allegedly claimed refunds totalling more than R4.7m.
While Sars paid out some of the money, it rejected other claims.
“In the other claims, Sars issued a verification of VAT declaration letter to the accused to request that certain documents related to the returns be submitted to them.
“The accused would then return a nil return for Sars to issue a finalisation of verification of VAT declaration and close the matter.
“These claims were to the potential prejudice of Sars,” the charge sheet states further.
The alleged fraud took place between May 2016 and April 2020.
Tys faces charges of fraud, alternatively theft, and failure or neglect to submit a return to Sars.
If convicted, Tys and his company could face a fine or be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha businessman in court for tax fraud
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
A Gqeberha company director has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the taxman of more than R4.7m by fabricating invoices and bank statements.
Sipho Tys appeared in the city’s commercial crimes court last week and was released on bail of R5,000.
The case was postponed to October 12 for Tys to apply for Legal Aid SA representation.
According to the charge sheet, Tys is the sole member of Lisolanele Trading Enterprises CC, which first had its business premises in Walmer and moved to Motherwell in March 2019.
The company was registered at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for VAT with an allocated VAT reference number on the Sars e-Filing system.
Lisolanele Trading has a Standard Bank account, with Tys the only signatory with access to the account.
The VAT201 return is a declaration made by a vendor at the end of every tax period to reflect the VAT that has been charged to supplies, for which the vendor is liable to declare output tax, and the amounts it is entitled to deduct as input tax.
VAT payable or refundable must be equal to the difference between total output tax and total input tax.
This amount is automatically calculated on the VAT201 declaration.
“To receive refunds from Sars, the accused, using e-filing, submitted fraudulent claims,” the charge sheet states.
“To substantiate the claims, the accused fabricated invoices and bank statements.”
During the period of investigation, Tys allegedly claimed refunds totalling more than R4.7m.
While Sars paid out some of the money, it rejected other claims.
“In the other claims, Sars issued a verification of VAT declaration letter to the accused to request that certain documents related to the returns be submitted to them.
“The accused would then return a nil return for Sars to issue a finalisation of verification of VAT declaration and close the matter.
“These claims were to the potential prejudice of Sars,” the charge sheet states further.
The alleged fraud took place between May 2016 and April 2020.
Tys faces charges of fraud, alternatively theft, and failure or neglect to submit a return to Sars.
If convicted, Tys and his company could face a fine or be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics